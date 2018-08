NEW YORK (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc made an investment in India’s One97 Communications Ltd, the parent of digital payments firm Paytm, a spokeswoman said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: An advertisement of Paytm, a digital wallet company, is pictured at a road side stall in Kolkata, India, January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/File photo

Billionaire Warren Buffett, who runs the conglomerate, was not involved in the transaction, according to the emailed statement from Buffett’s assistant, Debbie Bosanek.