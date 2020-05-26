Israel's Paz Oil first-quarter profit sinks on slide in refining margins

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel’s Paz Oil (PZOL.TA) reported an 88% drop in quarterly profit, saying the coronavirus outbreak exacerbated declines in refining margins, oil prices and sales volumes.

Paz, Israel’s largest distributor of refined oil products, said on Tuesday it earned an adjusted net profit of 8 million shekels ($2.3 million) in the January-March period, versus 68 million a year earlier.

Revenue slipped 10% to 2.8 billion shekels, while its refining margin dipped to $4 a barrel from $5.4 a barrel a year earlier and a peak of $7.6 a barrel in the third quarter.

Paz noted that it recorded a quarterly adjusted operating loss in its refining business of 82 million shekels, compared with a 24 million shekel loss a year ago.

It noted that while the improvement in refining margins is expected to be slow, sales volumes started to recover in May, and the company is working to reduce operating expenses. Still, Paz said it could not estimate the full impact of the virus on its results.

Paz declared a dividend of 60 million shekels and said it would buy back up to 200 million shekels of its own shares in the coming year.