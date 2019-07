FILE PHOTO: A man rides an electric motorcycle carrying water past Chow Tai Fook Financial Center in Tianjin's Binhai new district, China May 16, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee/FIle Photo

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Chinese growth will slow over time, due in part to demographic challenges and tougher environmental standards, People’s Bank of China Governor Yi Gang said on Monday.

“As the economy gets larger and larger, the growth rate will continue to moderate,” Yi told a conference in Helsinki. “The overall policy of government is to pursue a higher quality of growth rather than a higher growth rate.”