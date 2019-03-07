Kimmeridge to nominate three directors to PDC Energy's board

(Reuters) - Private equity firm Kimmeridge Energy Management Co said it plans to nominate three candidates to PDC Energy Inc’s board, as it seeks to cut costs and boost shareholder returns at the Denver-based oil and gas producer.

Kimmeridge owns about 5.1 percent of PDC’s shares.

One of the nominees is Kimmeridge’s founder Ben Dell, who led the sale of the PE firm’s Permian Basin assets to PDC in 2016.

Alice Gould, who serves on the board of real estate investment trust CorePoint Lodging Inc, and James Adelson, who heads a privately-held oil and gas business, are the other two nominees.

A number of U.S. energy companies in recent months have come under attack from activists, who have argued for better cost management and shareholder returns.

“Those who are familiar with PDC, and the public U.S. E&P space, fully understand that the sector is becoming increasingly ‘uninvestable’,” said Dell.