PDC Energy says its three nominees re-elected to board

(Reuters) - PDC Energy Inc said on Wednesday the company’s shareholders had re-elected its three nominees to the board, signaling an end to its proxy fight with activist investor Kimmeridge Energy Management Co.

Shareholders re-elected President and Chief Executive Officer Barton Brookman as well as Mark Ellis and Larry Mazza as directors, the company said, citing a preliminary count.

The Denver-based firm is among several U.S. oil producers to face the wrath of investors during the past year, as shareholders focus on austerity measures to generate better returns.

The private equity firm, which owns about 5.1% of the company’s stake, had nominated its founder Ben Dell, Alice Gould and James Adelson for board membership.

Kimmeridge Energy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

PDC Energy shares were down 6.9% at $30.13.