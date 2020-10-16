Idled Venezuelan floating oil facility under repairs amid environmental concerns: source

(Reuters) - An idled floating oil facility off Venezuela’s eastern coast is undergoing repairs, according to a person familiar with the matter, as images showing the crude-laden vessel at an incline have raised concerns about possible environmental hazards.

The Nabarima FSO (floating storage and offloading facility) is operated by the Petrosucre joint venture between Venezuelan state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela and Italy’s Eni. Petrosucre suspended output shortly after Washington sanctioned PDVSA in January 2019.

About 1.3 million barrels of Corocoro crude have remained stuck on the vessel, which is located in the Paria Gulf between Venezuela and Trinidad and Tobago. The sanctions have deprived Petrosucre of its former main crude buyer, PDVSA’s U.S.-based refining subsidiary Citgo Petroleum Corp.

A crew is currently replacing the vessel’s valves, according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity. It was not clear whether the crew was hired by Petrosucre or directly by Eni, which has a 26% stake in the venture. PDVSA owns the remaining 74%.

PDVSA did not respond to a request for comment. The company in September said the facility was in “satisfactory” condition.

An Eni spokesperson said on Friday that the company was seeking to offload crude from the vessel, and had requested a “green light” from the United States government “in order to prevent any sanctions risk.”

The person said the vessel is leaning to one side in order to facilitate the repairs. Images circulating on social media of the vessel’s tilt have raised concerns in Venezuela and Trinidad about a potential oil spill.

“This is an environmental emergency,” Gary About, the corporate secretary of Trinidad environmental organization Fishermen and Friends of the Sea, said in a Facebook video posted on Thursday.