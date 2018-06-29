FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 29, 2018 / 12:29 AM / in an hour

Japan's Orix buys U.S.-based Peak Utility Services: Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Japanese financial services firm Orix Corp (8591.T) has purchased Peak Utility Services, a U.S. infrastructure maintenance provider, for an unspecified amount, the Nikkei newspaper reported.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Orix Corp is pictured in Tokyo, Japan April 7, 2015. Picture taken April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Orix executed the purchase through a U.S unit for "several hundred million dollars", the newspaper added. (s.nikkei.com/2KsQ1CJ)

Orix has made four private-equity investments related to U.S. infrastructure since 2016 and plans to merge similar businesses to give them greater scale before cashing out of these investments, it said.

Peak Utility Services could not be reached for comment outside market hours, while Orix was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
