Japan's Orix buys U.S.-based Peak Utility Services: Nikkei

(Reuters) - Japanese financial services firm Orix Corp (8591.T) has purchased Peak Utility Services, a U.S. infrastructure maintenance provider, for an unspecified amount, the Nikkei newspaper reported.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Orix Corp is pictured in Tokyo, Japan April 7, 2015. Picture taken April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Orix executed the purchase through a U.S unit for "several hundred million dollars", the newspaper added. (s.nikkei.com/2KsQ1CJ)

Orix has made four private-equity investments related to U.S. infrastructure since 2016 and plans to merge similar businesses to give them greater scale before cashing out of these investments, it said.

Peak Utility Services could not be reached for comment outside market hours, while Orix was not immediately available for comment.