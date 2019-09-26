Education group Pearson warns on profit on weak U.S. trading

LONDON (Reuters) - Pearson (PSON.L) warned a sharp slowdown in its U.S. higher education courseware business would knock its full-year profit, hammering its shares and wiping out the gains it had made over the last 18 months of a drawn-out recovery.

FILE PHOTO: The company logo is displayed outside the Pearson offices in London, Britain August 4, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall/File Photo

The British education company, rebuilding its business to sell textbooks and courseware online, said revenue in its U.S. courseware division was expected to fall as much as 12% in 2019, compared with an original forecast of a 5% drop.

Its shares fell 15% in early trading, further weakened by a comment from a person familiar with the situation that the trends seen in 2019 were likely to roll into 2020.

“The third quarter has been significantly weaker than we expected in U.S. Higher Education Courseware,” Chief Executive John Fallon said on Thursday.

Adjusted operating profit is now forecast to come in at the bottom of its guidance range of 590 million pounds ($727.59 million) to 640 million pounds.

The announcement brings a halt to the steady recovery the company had been making, after it hailed a tipping point in February with a prediction of sales growth in 2020 following more than five years of declines.

Pearson, former publisher of The Economist magazine and Financial Times newspaper, has cut 16,000 jobs in six years and invested in new digital programs after students in the United States started buying more books second hand and using cheaper digital products.

On Thursday the group said U.S. trading in the third quarter, a key selling period for the industry, had been hit by a faster than expected shift to digital, problems with its operating systems and changes to some courses that students were taking.

It said it still expected overall revenue to stabilize this year.

Analysts at Citi said the warning was likely to stoke the markets’ existing concerns about the structural challenges in this area of the business. “Therefore, this statement is likely to negatively impact sentiment more than forecasts in the near term,” they said.

For the first nine months of the year, Pearson expects underlying revenue to be broadly flat with its core markets up 5%, growth markets up 3% and North America down 3%.

The group said it was still on track to deliver more than 330 million pounds in annualized cost savings, with the full benefits accruing from the end of 2019 onwards. It forecast year-end net debt to be broadly in line with 2018.