Pearson says full-year revenue flat, sees profit of around 590 million pounds

FILE PHOTO: The company logo is displayed outside the Pearson offices in London, Britain August 4, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Pearson (PSON.L) said its revenue would be flat in 2019, while operating profit would be around 590 million pounds ($769 million), just short of market consensus, as weaker sales in US Higher Education offset a better performance elsewhere.

The education company, which announced the departure of chief executive John Fallon and the sale of its remaining 25% stake in consumer publishing group Penguin Random House last month, also said its finance chief Coram Williams was leaving and would be replaced by his deputy Sally Johnson.

Pearson said it expected to deliver 2020 adjusted operating profit of between 500 million and 580 million pounds, including the stake in Penguin Random House.

The guidance is likely to trigger downgrades from analysts, who had on average penciled in adjusted operating profit of 597 million pounds for 2020, according to a company-supplied consensus.

“We have secured flat revenue this year and delivered operating profit within the guidance range, with much weaker sales in US Higher Education Courseware offset by a strong performance in the broader 76% of Pearson,” Fallon said on Thursday.