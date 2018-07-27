Britain's Pearson expects to return to growth after first-half boost

LONDON (Reuters) - British education publisher Pearson (PSON.L) said it was on track to return to underlying profit growth this year after online courses and demand in the United States helped it report better-than-expected first-half results.

FILE PHOTO: The company logo is displayed outside the Pearson offices in London, Britain August 4, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall/File Photo

Pearson, which relies on its second-half to deliver the bulk of its earnings, said it had delivered first-half adjusted operating profit of 107 million pounds ($140 million), ahead of a company-compiled consensus of 85 million pounds.

Pearson has been through a tumultuous couple of years, with Chief Executive John Fallon forced to cut thousands of jobs and sell assets such as the Financial Times to fund a move into ebooks, rental schemes and online courses.

The group has been particularly hard hit in U.S. higher education courseware, where students have increasingly opted to rent and download books rather than buy.

It turned a corner in February when it said it expected its 2018 underlying profit to increase for the first time in six years. It reiterated that position on Friday.

“Although there is still much to do, we have had a good first half and continued to make progress against our strategic priorities,” Fallon said.

Pearson posted 2017 adjusted operating profit of 576 million pounds. It has forecast 2018 profit of between 520 and 560 million pounds, which it says represents underlying growth when stripping out disposals and currency moves.

Analysts have said the first half of the year is a quiet one for Pearson and the shares, up 26 percent year to date, will be pegged to what happens in the third quarter when most courseware and enrolments happen.