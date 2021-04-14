Taiwan's Pegatron to build Tesla parts plant in Texas - report

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Pegatron, which assembles electronics from Apple Inc’s iPhones, is seen during an annual general meeting in Taipei, Taiwan June 20, 2017. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Pegatron has chosen a site in El Paso, Texas, to build a plant that will provide components for Tesla Inc, Taiwanese newspaper the Commercial Times reported on Wednesday.

The company said that details of its overseas plant investments, including timing, location and investment amounts, were still in the planning stages.

Pegatron said in November that it would set up a factory in the United States to be closer to its clients there.

Pegatron is best known as a key supplier for Apple Inc AAPL.O, but it has said it sees electric vehicles as a major source of growth in coming years.