Peloton third-quarter revenue forecast lags Wall Street, shares fall

(Reuters) - Exercise bike maker Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON.O) on Wednesday forecast current-quarter revenue below Wall Street expectations and hinted at slowing sales growth, sending its shares down 12% in extended trading.

A Peloton exercise bike is seen after the ringing of the opening bell for the company's IPO at the Nasdaq Market site in New York City, New York, U.S., September 26, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The company forecast third-quarter revenue to be between $470 million and $480 million, below analysts’ average estimates of $493.3 million, according to Refinitiv data.

Total revenue rose 77.4% to $466.3 million in the company’s second quarterly earnings since an underwhelming public listing in September against the backdrop of the WeWork IPO debacle.

Revenue more than doubled in its first results post the IPO.

“While the company seems to be prudently conservative, we think the perceived step-down in revenue growth rate is clearly below investors’ expectations,” MKM Partners analyst Rohit Kulkarni said.

Analysts have warned that Peloton’s bikes, priced at over $2,200, and its streaming exercise video service face competition from aggressive, cheaper rivals.

Shares of the company, whose short interest was at 85% of free float last week, per report by S3 Partners, is up 12.8% since the IPO in September.

The stock dropped in early December after the company’s Christmas advertisement, called “The Gift That Gives Back,” sparked a storm on Twitter, with several users criticizing it as being “sexist” and “dystopian”.

Net loss attributable to Class A and Class B shareholders narrowed to $55.4 million, or 20 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Dec. 31, from $105.2 million, or $4.83 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected the company to report a loss of 36 cents per share and revenue of $423.42 million.