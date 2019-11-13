Peloton exploring apps for Amazon Fire TV, Apple Watch: Bloomberg

FILE PHOTO: A Peloton exercise bike is seen after the ringing of the opening bell for the company's IPO at the Nasdaq Market site in New York City, New York, U.S., September 26, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

(Reuters) - Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O is exploring apps for Amazon.com Inc’s (AMZN.O) Fire TV and Apple Inc’s (AAPL.O) Watch, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The treadmill and exercise bike-maker is also planning for a cheaper treadmill, rowing machine for the next year, according to the report. (bloom.bg/2rA6U6u)

Peloton is known for its on-demand workout program on exercise bikes which allow riders to join virtually with other participants.

The company’s shares fell 7.5% earlier this month after it forecast a loss for fiscal 2020 in its first earnings, following a disappointing market debut in September.

Peloton did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.