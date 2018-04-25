Pemex CEO says must move towards IPO, but not currently planned

LONDON (Reuters) - The chief executive of Mexico’s national oil company Pemex [PEMX.UL] said on Wednesday it must move towards a stock exchange listing like Saudi Arabia’s Aramco has done but that such a step would take years.

The Pemex logo is pictured during the 80th anniversary of the expropriation of Mexico's oil industry at the headquarters of state-owned oil giant in Mexico City, Mexico March 16, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Speaking at an oil conference in London, Carlos Trevino pointed to a call by the head of Mexico’s National Hydrocarbons Commission to float a minority stake in Pemex.

“I think he is right,” Trevino said. “Pemex needs to perform a little bit better... We must be moving in that direction like many (national oil companies) have done... Maybe not in the following years. But yes, we have talked about it.”

Trevino cited an improvement in Pemex’s compliance discipline as a step towards a possible market debut.

Pemex controls the majority of hydrocarbon reserves in Mexico although the sector has been open to foreign investment for the past four years. It still lacks funding to properly explore and develop the assets, the regulator has said.

A Pemex initial public offering would require constitutional changes and the front-runner for presidential elections scheduled for July, leftist Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, is skeptical of current President Enrique Nieto’s energy reforms.

Pemex aims to reach output of 1.95 million barrels per day this year. This compares with around 3.2 million barrels per day in 2004, according to the regulator, who said Pemex could reach such levels again if it had access to more funds, which could be helped by an IPO.