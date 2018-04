MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican state-run oil company Pemex on Friday said it made a profit in the first quarter, 29 percent higher than the year-earlier quarter.

FILE PHOTO: The Pemex logo is pictured during the 80th anniversary of the expropriation of Mexico's oil industry in Mexico City, Mexico March 16, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido/File Photo

The company [PEMX.UL], one of the largest in Latin America, reported a profit of 113.3 billion pesos ($6.2 billion) and revenue of 397.4 billion pesos in the first three months of the year.

($1 = 18.303 pesos at end-March)