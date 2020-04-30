Mexico's Pemex bleeds more red ink in $23.6 billion quarterly loss

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican state oil company Pemex, hammered by crashing crude prices and a sharp depreciation of the Mexican peso, on Thursday posted a multibillion-dollar quarterly loss that was far wider than its year-earlier loss.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Mexican oil company Pemex is pictured at Reynosa refinery, in Tamaulipas state, Mexico February 28, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Losses during the first quarter of 2020 totaled $23.6 billion (562.13 billion peso), likely the company’s biggest ever quarterly loss as the coronavirus pandemic cratered demand for crude oil globally. Pemex struggled on numerous fronts, from debt management to the government’s determination to ramp up its money-losing refining business.

The setback far exceeded the 35.7 billion peso loss during the January-March period last year.

Pemex Chief Financial Officer Alberto Velazquez blamed the pandemic’s economic fallout, calling them “serious but temporary” in an analyst call after the results were published.

Pemex “will continue with the best operational and financial (plans) implemented since the beginning of this administration,” he said, referring to the term of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, which began in late 2018.

Velazquez stressed the “absolute” financial backstop provided by the government, and said Pemex had stabilized crude production, which together with condensate output averaged 1.76 million barrels per day (bpd) during the quarter.

Slumping prices dropped quarterly revenue to 284.1 billion pesos, down a fifth from the first quarter of 2019.

The peso currency, meanwhile, weakened by more than 25% in the first quarter, its deepest fall since 1995.

Total financial debt at the end of March stood at $104.8 billion, the company said, slightly down from 2019 levels but still the most debt of any oil company in the world.

Earlier this month, Moody’s became the second major credit rating agency to cut Pemex debt to junk status, saying policy choices by Lopez Obrador have been “insufficient to effectively address both the country’s economic challenges and Pemex’s continued financial and operating problems.”

Velazquez said the Mexican oil giant could weather low prices thanks largely to relatively low production costs at just above $14 per barrel.

According to S&P Platts data, Pemex’s flagship Maya heavy crude averaged about $28 per barrel during the first quarter.

Pemex, formally known as Petroleos Mexicanos, said in a letter to investors this week that in response to lower prices it would a cut its 2020 investment budget, which executives repeated on Thursday.

The company has seen its oil output fall every year since 2004 when output stood at 3.4 million bpd.

($1 = 23.7980 pesos at end-March)