October 18, 2019 / 4:41 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. V.P. Pence to deliver China policy speech next Thursday: official

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence attends a news conference at the U.S. Embassy in Ankara, Turkey, October 17, 2019. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - United States Vice President Mike Pence plans to deliver his second major policy speech on China next Thursday, a White House official told Reuters, as hopes that a partial deal between Beijing and Washington to ease a tit-for-tat trade war grow.

Pence will deliver the remarks for the Wilson Center at the Conrad Hotel, the person said, about a year after he drew a tough line on China in an address at the Hudson Institute.

Reuters reported last month that a major speech by Pence on China that was originally scheduled for June and was expected to take a hawkish stance on Beijing, had been rescheduled for later this year.

