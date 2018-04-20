European agency orders expanded Boeing 737 engine checks after accidents

PARIS (Reuters) - The European Aviation Safety Agency on Friday ordered emergency checks on some Boeing 737 jet engines, followed by regular inspections, in response to two Southwest Airlines engine blowouts including a deadly accident earlier this week.

The order expands a previous European directive, issued in response to the 2016 incident, and was issued in coordination with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, making mandatory a fresh recommendation from engine maker CFM International.

CFM is jointly owned by General Electric and France’s Safran.