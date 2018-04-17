Southwest says aircraft hit by engine explosion was inspected this week

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines said the aircraft involved in Tuesday’s fatal engine explosion was inspected on Sunday and the airline had not been aware of any previous issues with the jet or its engine.

Emergency personnel monitor the damaged engine of Southwest Airlines Flight 1380, which diverted to the Philadelphia International Airport this morning after the airline crew reported damage to one of the aircraft's engines, on a runway in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania U.S. April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Southwest Chief Executive Gary Kelly said on a call with the media that Tuesday’s fatality was the first of its kind in the airline’s 51-year history. Kelly said he had reached out to the family of the victim, though he had not yet managed to make contact.