April 17, 2018 / 7:36 PM / Updated an hour ago

NTSB says one death reported after engine failure in Southwest jet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board said one death has been reported after a Southwest Airlines Co (LUV.N) commercial jet suffered engine failure and diverted to Philadelphia earlier on Tuesday.

“We do have information there was one fatality,” said NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt at a media briefing. U.S. commercial airline accident deaths are extremely rare with the last U.S. accident death involving a passenger death in 2009, according to the NTSB.

    Reporting by David Shepardson, editing by G Crosse

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
