April 18, 2018 / 7:43 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

WestJet to 'accelerate' fan blade inspections following fatal Southwest accident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONTREAL (Reuters) - Canada’s WestJet Airlines said on Wednesday it plans to “accelerate” inspections of certain fan blades on some Boeing 737 engines, following an explosion that killed a passenger on a Southwest Airlines flight in the first fatal U.S. airline accident in almost a decade.

Calgary-based WestJet said it is “in compliance” with European regulators which require operators to inspect by 2019 certain fan blades on some engines produced by the French-U.S. joint venture, CFM International. Southwest Flight 1380 made an emergency landing in Philadelphia on Tuesday after the same type of engine ripped apart in flight, shattering a window on the Boeing Co 737 and nearly sucking out a passenger.

Reporting by Allison Lampert; editing by Jonathan Oatis

