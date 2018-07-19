FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 19, 2018 / 1:35 PM / in 2 hours

Four injured in explosion at Pennsylvania army facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - At least four people were injured in an explosion at a U.S. Army facility in rural Franklin County, Pennsylvania early on Thursday, local emergency officials said.

Three of the people were airlifted to burn units at local hospitals after the blast at Letterkenny Army Depot, which is about 50 miles southwest of Harrisburg, Colonel Steven Ledbetter told a news briefing.

The explosion and subsequent fire occurred in a paint production facility and was quickly brought under control by Franklin County firefighters, Ledbetter said.

“We’re investigating the cause of the incident,” he added. The 18,000 acre Letterkenny facility employs about 3,600 people who provide support for U.S. missile systems, according to its website.

Reporting by Peter Szekely in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Jeffrey Benkoe and Bill Berkrot

