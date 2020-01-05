U.S.
January 5, 2020 / 2:50 PM / Updated an hour ago

Five dead, 60 hurt in Pennsylvania highway crash

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - At least five people were killed and about 60 injured in a Pennsylvania Turnpike crash early Sunday involving a tour bus, three tractor-trailers and a passenger vehicle, turnpike officials said.

The National Transportation Safety Board dispatched a team to Mount Pleasant Township, about 40 miles (64 km) southeast of Pittsburgh, to investigate the cause of the pre-dawn pileup, the NTSB said on Twitter.

About 60 patients were transported to three area hospitals in Westmoreland County, turnpike spokesman Carl DeFebo said. An 86-mile stretch of the turnpike remained closed on Sunday from New Stanton to Breezewood exits, he said.

Reporting by Barbara Goldberg in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below