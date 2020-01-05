Five dead, 60 hurt in Pennsylvania highway crash

(Reuters) - At least five people were killed and about 60 injured in a Pennsylvania Turnpike crash early Sunday involving a tour bus, three tractor-trailers and a passenger vehicle, turnpike officials said.

The National Transportation Safety Board dispatched a team to Mount Pleasant Township, about 40 miles (64 km) southeast of Pittsburgh, to investigate the cause of the pre-dawn pileup, the NTSB said on Twitter.

About 60 patients were transported to three area hospitals in Westmoreland County, turnpike spokesman Carl DeFebo said. An 86-mile stretch of the turnpike remained closed on Sunday from New Stanton to Breezewood exits, he said.