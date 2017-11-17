FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Twenty injured by fire in Philadelphia-area seniors' residence
#U.S.
November 17, 2017 / 7:45 AM / Updated an hour ago

Twenty injured by fire in Philadelphia-area seniors' residence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - About 20 people were injured by a fire at a home for seniors in the Philadelphia area late on Thursday, local media reported.

The fire was reported at about 11 p.m. local time at Barclay Friends Senior Living Community in West Chester, Pennsylvania, about 35 miles west of Philadelphia, local ABC affiliate WPVI-TV reported.

About 20 people were hurt and were taken to local hospitals, the station reported. About 140 people live at home, and all appeared to have been evacuated and have been accounted for, spokeswoman Faith Woodward told CBS news.

Dozens of people wrapped in blankets and sitting in wheel chairs waited on the street near the blaze, video from local news showed.

(This story has been refiled to remove extra word in paragraph 1)

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee, editing by Larry King

