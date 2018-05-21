Pennsylvania sues over troubled 2003 Harrisburg incinerator deal

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf’s administration on Monday sued an array of financial, legal and other professional firms over their involvement in a 2003 incinerator upgrade project that nearly bankrupted the state’s capital city, Harrisburg.

A view of the Pennsylvania State house from the State Street bridge in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer

The state sued RBC Capital Markets, Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC, Public Financial Management Inc and others, 15 years after the ill-fated trash-to-energy project, which ultimately saddled the city with a mountain of debt.

The complaint seeks punitive damages, with interest.