May 21, 2018 / 6:33 PM / in an hour

Pennsylvania sues over troubled 2003 Harrisburg incinerator deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf’s administration on Monday sued an array of financial, legal and other professional firms over their involvement in a 2003 incinerator upgrade project that nearly bankrupted the state’s capital city, Harrisburg.

A view of the Pennsylvania State house from the State Street bridge in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer

The state sued RBC Capital Markets, Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC, Public Financial Management Inc and others, 15 years after the ill-fated trash-to-energy project, which ultimately saddled the city with a mountain of debt.

The complaint seeks punitive damages, with interest.

Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

