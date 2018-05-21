Pennsylvania sues over troubled Harrisburg incinerator bond deals

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf’s administration on Monday sued an array of financial, legal and other professional firms over their involvement in a 15-year-old incinerator upgrade project that nearly bankrupted the state capital Harrisburg.

A view of the Pennsylvania State house from the State Street bridge in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer

The state sued RBC Capital Markets, Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC, Public Financial Management Inc (PFM) and others over the 2003 ill-fated trash-to-energy project, which saddled the city with more than $360 million of debt.

The city filed for bankruptcy in 2011 but the case was later thrown out. In its time, Harrisburg’s debt saga was the most dramatic episode in U.S. public finance, coming before both Detroit and Puerto Rico filed their respective bankruptcies.

“It is time to hold those responsible for the failed incinerator debt scheme accountable and recoup the taxpayer dollars wasted by their negligence and deception,” Wolf said in a statement.

In their push to close bond deals so they could be paid, the professionals named in the lawsuit, who dubbed themselves the Working Group, misled the city by providing false information and concealing important facts, according to the complaint.

The city backed the bonds used to finance the project. After the bonds defaulted, the city was forced into the state’s first and only municipal receivership - paid for by state and local taxpayers.

A spokeswoman for RBC declined to comment. Representatives of Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney and PFM did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment.

Adding yet more drama to the crisis was the case of Stephen Reed, who was mayor at the time who ended his 28-year tenure in 2010.

Reed was charged in 2015 with hundreds of criminal counts for allegedly using some bond proceeds to travel the country and buy a bizarre list of roughly 10,000 artifacts, including a sarcophagus, a suit of armor and a “vampire hunting kit,” that he said were destined for museums.

Last year he pleaded guilty and received probation to a shortened list of charges.

The complaint seeks punitive damages, with interest.