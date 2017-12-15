'Shocking apathy' to alcohol abuse at Penn State: grand jury

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (Reuters) - Pennsylvania State University’s “shocking apathy” to alcohol abuse permitted crimes that led to the fraternity hazing death of 19-year-old Timothy Piazza, a grand jury found on Friday.

The long-awaited report at Centre County Court in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania came 10 months after Piazza’s death on Feb. 4, following an alcohol-fueled fraternity initiation ritual.

Piazza, a college sophomore from Lebanon, New Jersey, was served at least 18 drinks within 82 minutes at a pledge party at Beta Theta Pi house, said Stacy Parks Miller, Centre County’s district attorney, who released the report at the courthouse.

“This grand jury finds that Penn State administrators displayed a shocking apathy to the potential danger associated with doing nothing,” the report said.

The report urged state legislators to tighten laws against underage drinking and hazing. Penn State, rather than fraternity overseers, should take responsibility for guarding against alcohol abuse, it said.

If a person dies in connection with those crimes, the grand jury recommended increasing the maximum penalty to 20 years in prison from the current top punishment of two years behind bars.

Twenty-six fraternity members are accused in Piazza’s death. Charges include involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault, hazing and furnishing alcoholic beverages to a minor under the age of 21.

A spokeswoman said Penn State was preparing a response.

The report comes after a 10-month investigation into hazing and alcohol use within Penn State’s fraternity system.

Piazza seriously injured himself after becoming intoxicated at the party, tumbling twice down flights of stairs. He died two days later.

Surveillance-camera video of the alcohol-fueled initiation rite that turned deadly showed games involving the rapid consumption of wine, beer and vodka in the fraternity house’s basement during a party for newly accepted members.

The video footage, recovered by the FBI, had been deleted after the fraternity learned police were planning to seize the video from the frat house in the town of State College.

Braxton Becker, one of the fraternity members, is accused of deleting the video footage while State College police were in the room to seize the recording equipment. He faces separate charges of evidence tampering and obstruction of justice.