Suspect in custody in fatal Pennsylvania police shooting

(Reuters) - The suspect in the fatal shooting last week of a Pennsylvania police officer who had been less than a year on the job is in custody after a massive manhunt, authorities said on Tuesday.

Police had been searching for Rahmeal Sal Holt, 29, since New Kensington Police Officer Brian Shaw was gunned down late on Friday after a traffic stop and foot chase in the small town about 20 miles northeast of Pittsburgh.

Pennsylvania State Police said on Twitter that Holt was in custody and thanked area residents for providing help in the case. The alleged driver in the traffic stop was arrested on Sunday.

The statement gave no details about Holt’s arrest, but the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review said a SWAT team took him into custody in Pittsburgh.

Holt faces murder and weapons charges, and several associates and family members were charged with hindering apprehension, it said.

A police spokesman could not be reached for comment.

Shaw, 25, had been a New Kensington officer for less than a year. His shooting led to a sweeping manhunt by law enforcement agencies backed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and a $55,000 reward was offered for Holt’s capture.