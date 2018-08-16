FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 16, 2018 / 3:43 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

U.S. bishops call for Vatican, lay abuse probe into ex-cardinal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The organization representing U.S. Roman Catholic bishops on Thursday called for a Vatican-led probe backed by lay investigators into allegations of sexual abuse by former Washington Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, who resigned last month.

FILE PHOTO: Cardinal Theodore McCarrick of Washington, D.C. gestures while asking a question during the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops general meeting in Chicago June 16, 2005. REUTERS/Frank Polich FJP/KS

The call comes two days after a Pennsylvania grand jury released the findings of the largest-ever probe of sex abuse in the U.S. Catholic Church, finding that 301 priests in the state had sexually abused minors over the past 70 years.

“Whatever the details may turn out to be regarding Archbishop McCarrick or the many abuses in Pennsylvania (or anywhere else), we already know that one root cause is the failure of episcopal leadership,” said Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, who serves as president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, in a statement.

Reporting by Scott Malone in Boston; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
