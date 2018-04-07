Dozens of people in Pennsylvania forced from homes by road collapse

(Reuters) - Dozens of residents in the East Pittsburgh area of Pennsylvania were forced to evacuate their homes after a hillside and roadway started collapsing, an official said on Saturday.

“Everybody is now safe,” Cheryl Moon-Sirianni, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s executive director of district 11, told reporters.

At least 30 people in apartment buildings alongside the road were asked to evacuate on Friday in anticipation of the possible collapse of a section of Route 30, she said.

A wall that had been holding up the hillside and road gave way and the road fell dozens of feet on Saturday morning, Moon-Sirianni said.

The ensuing landslide buried a house and one apartment complex, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.

Soil was dislodged at the bases of other buildings, which were likely to be saved, Moon-Sirianni said, adding that repairs could take a month or more.