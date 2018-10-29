Pittsburgh shooter held in jail without bond, next hearing Thursday

(Reuters) - The man arrested in Saturday’s mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue made his first appearance in court on Monday to officially hear the federal charges against him and will remain held in jail without bond, U.S. Attorney Scott Brady told reporters in a brief courthouse statement.

The next hearing in the case will be on Thursday when the federal government will provide evidence that the suspect, Robert Bowers, murdered 11 people exercising their religious beliefs, and shot or injured six others, Brady added.