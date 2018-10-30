Gab.com says it expects to return online by this weekend

(Reuters) - Gab.com, the website where the suspected Pittsburgh synagogue gunman posted anti-Semitic views, said on Monday that it could be back online by this weekend after being asked by its domain provider, GoDaddy Inc, to move to another registrar.

"Spoke with our engineering team and new hosting provider. A conservative estimate is getting Gab.com back online by this weekend," Gab.com said on Twitter bit.ly/2CPl2fK, adding that it aimed to do so earlier.