U.S. marshal killed in Pennsylvania while serving warrant to suspect

HARRISBURG, P.A. (Reuters) - A U.S. deputy marshal was shot and killed in Pennsylvania’s capital city and at least two other officers were wounded while attempting to serve an arrest warrant to a suspect who was also hit by return gunfire, authorities said on Thursday.

The marshal and two local police officers were part of a U.S. Marshal’s Service task force serving the warrant in Harrisburg, about 100 miles west of Philadelphia, early on Thursday, Mayor Eric Papenfuse said.

The identities of the slain marshal and the critically wounded suspect were not immediately disclosed, and neither were the condition and identities of the wounded officers, who were taken to a local hospital, according to authorities.

“An investigation is underway and Harrisburg police are cooperating with federal and county law enforcement officials,” Papenfuse said in a statement.

Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo said at a news conference there was no current danger to the public. He said more information would be released during a news briefing at 2 p.m. ET (1900 GMT).