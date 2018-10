Israeli prime minister 'heartbroken' by Pittsburgh synagogue attack

FILE PHOTO: Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at The Prime Minister's Israeli Innovation Summit in Tel Aviv, Israel October 25, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen/File Photo

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday he was “heartbroken and appalled” by a shooting attack in a Pittsburgh synagogue that killed at least eight people.

“The entire people of Israel grieve with the families of the dead. We stand together with the Jewish community of Pittsburgh, we stand together with the American people in the face of this horrendous anti-Semitic brutality and we all pray for the speedy recovery of the wounded,” Netanyahu said in a statement.