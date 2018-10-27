FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 27, 2018 / 9:29 PM / Updated an hour ago

Justice Department to file hate crime charges against Pittsburgh synagogue gunman

1 Min Read

Police officers guarding the Tree of Life synagogue following shooting at the synagogue, speak with men in orange vest from a Jewish burial society in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S., October 27, 2018. REUTERS/John Altdorfer 

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice will file hate crime and other criminal charges against the gunman who killed 11 worshippers and wounded six other people at a Pittsburgh synagogue on Saturday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said.

The charges could lead to the death penalty, Sessions said in a statement.

“Hatred and violence on the basis of religion can have no place in our society,” Sessions said. “These alleged crimes are reprehensible and utterly repugnant to the values of this nation.”

Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

