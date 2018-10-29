Pittsburgh synagogue suspect acknowledges charges in court

PITTSBURGH (Reuters) - The suspect in the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh on Saturday that left 11 people dead appeared in federal court on Monday and acknowledged the charges against him in a largely silent appearance.

Robert Bowers, 46, who has a history of posting anti-Semitic material online, was wheeled into the courtroom in a wheelchair in Pittsburgh to sign court papers related to the charges against him and acknowledged he understood those charges. His next hearing set is for Thursday.