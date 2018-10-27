Trump says Pittsburgh shooting has little to do with gun laws

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Charlotte, North Carolina U.S., October 26, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump told reporters on Saturday that the shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue had little to do with gun laws and that if there had been protection inside the temple the results would have been different.

The shooting shows that the United States should stiffen laws on the death penalty, Trump told reporters before getting on Air Force One.

“I think one thing we should do is we would stiffen up our laws with guns with the death penalty,” Trump said. “When people do this they should get the death penalty.”

At least four people were killed and 12 shot and three officers injured responding to an active shooting incident at a Pittsburgh synagogue on Saturday, local media and CNN reported.