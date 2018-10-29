Trump to travel to Pennsylvania on Tuesday after synagogue shooting

U.S. President Donald Trump boards Air Force One at Indianapolis International Airport in Indianapolis, Indiana, U.S., October 27, 2018. REUTERS/Al Drago/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump will travel to Pennsylvania on Tuesday, the White House said on Monday, after a mass shooting this weekend killed 11 people at a synagogue in Pittsburgh.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said he would be accompanied by his wife, Melania, “to grieve with the Pittsburgh community.” A group of Jewish leaders told Trump in an open letter that he was “not welcome in Pittsburgh until you fully denounce white nationalism.”