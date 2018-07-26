Pennsylvania transgender bathroom case splits U.S. appeals court

(Reuters) - Four judges on the federal appeals court in Philadelphia on Thursday urged that body to revisit a key part of its decision to let transgender students in a Pennsylvania school district use bathrooms and locker rooms matching their gender identities.

The judges, all appointed by Republican presidents, said a three-judge panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals “went beyond what was necessary” in suggesting that the Boyertown Area School District policy might be required under Title IX, a U.S. law barring gender discrimination by schools that receive federal funds.

They said the entire appeals court should rehear the case, and set out an “appropriately limited rationale for our result.”

The panel decision had been among a series of recent legal victories for transgender students, even after President Donald Trump in February 2017 rescinded guidance that schools give them unfettered access to bathrooms and locker rooms of their choice.

Boyertown’s policy had been challenged by some non-transgender high school students, who said sharing facilities with transgender students would violate their privacy.

On May 24, the panel refused to order a preliminary injunction against the policy, saying the non-transgender students were unlikely to prevail at trial.

The non-transgender students then asked the three-judge panel or full court to reconsider the case, prompting the panel on Thursday to revise its decision.

In that revision, Circuit Judge Theodore McKee maintained that “requiring transgender students to use single user or birth-sex-aligned facilities is its own form of discrimination.”

He also said Boyertown “can hardly be faulted” for adopting a policy that “avoids the issues that may otherwise have occurred under Title IX.”

The four dissenting judges objected to that language, despite agreeing that the underlying facts “can support the legal conclusion” that a preliminary injunction was unnecessary.

“Reasonable people can and will disagree about the most appropriate way to address transgender students’ desire to select which bathroom or locker room facilities to use,” Circuit Judge Kent Jordan wrote. “The law does not mandate only one outcome, as the panel opinion suggests.”

Randall Wenger, a lawyer who argued the non-transgender students’ appeal, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Michael Levin, who represented the school district, did not immediately respond to similar requests.

The non-transgender students have until Aug. 9 to seek a rehearing before the full court.

The case is Doe et al v Boyertown Area School District et al, 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 17-3113.