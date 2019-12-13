Actor Danny Aiello dead at age 86: media reports

FILE PHOTO: Actor Danny Aiello arrives for the Amy Winehouse Foundation Gala in New York March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Danny Aiello, a veteran stage and film actor remembered for his roles in Spike Lee’s “Do the Right Thing” and Woody Allen’s “The Purple Rose of Cairo,” has died at a New Jersey medical center at age 86, his literary agent told Fox News on Friday.

Aiello, who earned an Academy Award nomination for playing Sal the pizza guy in Lee’s 1989 movie, died while being treated for a sudden illness, according to TMZ, which first reported the news of his death.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the reports.