'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer

FILE PHOTO: Jeopardy television game show host Alex Trebek speaks on stage during the 40th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Beverly Hills, California June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, he said in a video message on Wednesday, vowing to beat the disease despite its low survival rate.

The Canadian-born Trebek has hosted the syndicated game show since 1984, making him one of the most recognizable figures on television in North America.

Trebek, 78, said in a video message posted to YouTube that he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer earlier this week.

“Now normally, the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I’m going to fight this, and I’m going to keep working,” Trebek said.

“And with the love and support of my family and friends and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease.”

Stage 4 typically means the cancer has spread to other parts of the body.

“Jeopardy!” is watched by millions of viewers and Trebek has hosted more than 7,000 episodes of the show.

He has won five Daytime Emmy awards for outstanding game show host and in 2011 he received a lifetime achievement Emmy.