Bishop sorry for embrace of Ariana Grande at Aretha funeral: report

(Reuters) - The bishop who officiated at Aretha Franklin’s funeral has apologized for being “too familiar” when he embraced singer Ariana Grande after her tribute to the Queen of Soul.

Aug 31, 2018; Detroit, MI, USA; Bishop Ellis jokes with Ariana Grande after she performs a musical tribute during the funeral for the late Aretha Franklin at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit on Friday, August 31, 2018. Mandatory Credit: Ryan Garza/Detroit Free Press via USA TODAY NETWORK

Bishop Charles H. Ellis III of the Greater Grace Temple was criticized by many social media users for appearing to touch the side of the Grammy-nominated artist’s breast after she sang at the funeral in Detroit on Friday.

Some tagged photos online with the hashtag #RespectAriana, riffing on the title of one of Franklin’s biggest hits.

“It would never be my intention to touch any woman’s breast. ... I don’t know, I guess I put my arm around her,” Ellis told the Associated Press after the service. “Maybe I crossed the border, maybe I was too friendly or familiar but again, I apologize.”

Ellis could not be reached for comment on Saturday. Calls and an email to Greater Grace Temple were not immediately returned. Representatives for Grande could not immediately be reached for comment.

Grande, whose songs include “Problem” and “No Tears Left to Cry,” sang Franklin’s hit “Natural Woman” at the funeral.

Among those seated behind Grande as she performed were former President Bill Clinton, civil rights leaders Jesse Jackson and Al Sharpton and Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan.