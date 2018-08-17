Aretha Franklin funeral set for August 31 in Detroit

(Reuters) - A funeral for the late soul music star Aretha Franklin has been scheduled for Aug. 31 in Detroit, following a two-day public viewing of her casket, and her body will be entombed at a family gravesite, relatives announced on Friday through a publicist.

A crown and flowers were placed on Aretha Franklin's star on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, California, U.S., August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Franklin, the preacher’s daughter whose powerful voice made her the long-reigning “Queen of Soul” with such hit songs as “Respect” and “Chain of Fools,” died on Thursday at the age of 76.