Michael Avenatti arrested in Los Angeles on suspicion of domestic violence

FILE PHOTO: Michael Avenatti, lawyer for adult film actress Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels, speaks to the media outside the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California in Los Angeles, California, U.S. September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen/File Photo

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Attorney Michael Avenatti, who represents adult film star Stormy Daniels in her legal battles with U.S. President Donald Trump, was arrested in Los Angeles on Wednesday on suspicion of domestic violence, a police spokesman said.

No further details were immediately available, but police spokesman Jeff Lee said Avenatti was in the process of being formally booked.

No one was available for comment at Avenatti’s law office in Newport Beach, south of Los Angeles.

Avenatti came to national prominence as the lawyer for Daniels, a porn actress whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, who sued Trump for defamation after he denied her assertion that she had a sexual encounter with him in 2006.

That lawsuit was dismissed by a federal judge last month. Daniels has filed a separate lawsuit over a $130,000 hush-money agreement stemming from the alleged encounter.

Avenatti’s clients have included Julie Swetnick, who accused Brett Kavanaugh of aggressive sexual behavior before his confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court.