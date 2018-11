FILE PHOTO: Michael Avenatti, lawyer for adult film actress Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels, speaks to the media outside the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California in Los Angeles, California, U.S. September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen/File Photo

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Attorney Michael Avenatti, who represents adult film star Stormy Daniels in her legal battles with U.S. President Donald Trump, was arrested in Los Angeles on Wednesday on suspicion of domestic violence, a police spokesman said.

No further details were immediately available, but police spokesman Jeff Lee said Avenatti was in the process of being formally booked.