Funeral of Swedish DJ Avicii held last week: publicist

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - The funeral of Swedish DJ and music producer Avicii, one of the biggest stars in electronic dance music, took place in a private ceremony in Stockholm last week, his publicist said.

FILE PHOTO: Avicii accepts the favorite electronic dance music artist award at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

Avicii, whose real name was Tim Bergling, was found dead in Muscat, Oman, in April. He was 28.

“His funeral was held last Friday, attended by his closest family and friends,” Swedish publicist Ebba Lindqvist said.

No cause of death has been released. However, shortly afterwards, Bergling’s family appeared to suggest he took his own life, saying in a statement he “could not go on any longer”.

Avicii, known for “Wake Me Up” and “Hey Brother”, announced he was retiring from touring in 2016, but kept on making music.