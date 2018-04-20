Swedish electronic music DJ Avicii found dead at age 28

(Reuters) - Swedish DJ and record producer Avicii, known for his electronic music, was found dead on Friday in Muscat, Oman, his U.S. publicist said.

Avicii accepts the favorite electronic dance music artist award at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Avicii, whose real name is Tim Bergling, was 28.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii. He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th,” publicist Diana Baron said in a statement on Friday.

“The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time,” the statement added.

No cause of death was given and Baron said no further statements would be released.