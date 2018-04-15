Barbara Bush, wife of ex-President George H.W. Bush, in 'failing health'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Barbara Bush, the wife of former U.S. President George H.W. Bush, is in “failing health” and has decided to no longer seek medical treatment, the office of the ex-president said in a statement from Houston on Sunday.

FILE PHOTO: Former first lady Barbara Bush listens to remarks during the christening ceremony of the USS George H.W. Bush at Northrop-Grumman's shipyard in Newport News, Virginia, U.S., October 7, 2006. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

The former first lady, the statement said, “will instead focus on comfort care.” She is 92 years old.

The short statement did not indicate the nature of Bush’s illness but said that she had had a series of recent hospitalizations.

FILE PHOTO - Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush participates in the coin toss ahead of the start of Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons as former first lady Barbara Bush looks on in Houston , Texas, U.S., February 5, 2017. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

“She is surrounded by a family she adores and appreciates the many kind messages and especially the prayers she is receiving,” the statement added.

Bush is the mother of former President George W. Bush, 71, the 43 U.S. president.

Her husband, the 41st U.S. president, is 93 years old.