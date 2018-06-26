FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Music News
June 26, 2018 / 5:24 PM / in an hour

Bee Gees' Barry Gibb honored at Buckingham Palace with knighthood

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Bee Gees singer Barry Gibb received a knighthood from Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, where he was honored for his services to music and charity.

The 71-year old, who began the hugely successful pop group with brothers Maurice and Robin in 1958, was knighted by Prince Charles as part of the Queen Elizabeth’s New Year’s Honours list.

“It’s the greatest honor you can receive obviously and I’m just blown away by the idea of it,” the musician said.

Gibb is the last remaining member of the band, known for hits such as “Stayin’ Alive” and “Night Fever”.

Reporting by Anu Shukla; Editing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.